Georgia DB Lewis Cine enters 2022 NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine will enter the 2022 NFL draft. Cine was named defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior out of Cedar Hill, Texas, finishes his Georgia career with 145 total tackles, two interceptions, and 16 pass deflections. Cine has started at safety for Georgia since 2020.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine will be one of the top safety prospects in the draft. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The former four-star safety recruit is a physical tackler, big-hitter, and is good in coverage. Cine has been a key piece of some of the best defenses in the nation throughout his career with the Bulldogs.

Cine thanked Georgia Bulldog fans, coaches, players, and more upon announcing his intentions to enter the NFL draft via Twitter:

ᴏɴᴄᴇ ᴀ ᴅᴀᴡɢ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ᴀ ᴅᴀᴡɢ ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YEhBS6hPJV — ⱠɆ₩ł₴ ₵ł₦Ɇ (@LewisCine) January 14, 2022

Georgia safety Christopher Smith is returning, so that will give the Bulldogs some continuity at the safety position.

Lewis Cine’s presence will be missed. Cine helped UGA have the No. 13 pass defense in the country. Cine is projected to be a late second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s got what it takes to play at the NFL level.