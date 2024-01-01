Georgia DB Daniel Harris makes it clear he’s not transferring

Georgia Bulldogs freshman defensive back Daniel Harris is returning to Athens, Georgia, for the 2024 college football season. Harris, who posted on Christmas that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, played in Georgia’s Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

Harris’ return bolsters the Georgia secondary, which has seen a significant amount of change this offseason. Several Georgia cornerbacks have entered the transfer portal since the SEC championship. Additionally, former defensive backs coach Fran Brown left to become the head coach at Syracuse. Georgia hired USC Trojans defensive backs coach Donte Williams.

Harris was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. Harris has played in six games for Georgia this season. He recorded one tackle in the Orange Bowl. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback played high school football for Gulliver Prep and is from Miami, Florida.

Daniel Harris announced his intentions to return via social media (caution: sensitive language in the video):

Harris’ return provides experienced depth for the Bulldog secondary next season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire