New Georgia DB coach offers pair of prospects

Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach Fran Brown has offered scholarships to a pair of defenders. Brown wasted no time offering a young athlete and a three-star class of 2023 defensive back.

Chris Peal

Brown offered Chris Peal a scholarship on Feb. 25. Peal plays high school football for Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back is a member of the class of 2023. Peal is a three-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 12 recruit in North Carolina.

The three-star defensive back additionally runs track for Providence Day. Peal has offers from Duke, FSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Peal announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Kamar Archie

Fran Brown extended a scholarship offer to class of 2025 athlete Kamar Archie on Feb. 24. Brown’s familiarity with the Northeast is a big reason he offered Archie.

Kamar Archie is an unranked linebacker prospect. He plays football for the Hun School in Trenton, New Jersey. Among the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker’s many offers are Michigan, Penn State, Maryland and Virginia.

The unranked athlete also plays running back. He can already bench 225 pounds an impressive 11 times.

Archie announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

