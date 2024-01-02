Georgia DB announces NFL draft decision

Georgia Bulldogs safety Tykee Smith intends to enter into the 2024 NFL draft. Smith, a senior, had eligibility remaining, but instead is entering the draft.

Tykee Smith primarily played slot cornerback for Georgia football in 2023. Smith, who transferred to Georgia from West Virginia several seasons ago, is one of Georgia’s most disruptive defenders. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native finished the 2023 college football season with four interceptions, two sacks, and 70 tackles.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound defensive back also accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Smith announced his plans to enter the NFL draft and thanked Georgia football via social media:

Tykee Smith joins fellow defensive backs Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard in entering the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire