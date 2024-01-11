Georgia DB accepts invitation to the Senior Bowl

Standout Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard, who is entering the 2024 NFL draft, has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Javon Bullard was named as defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game in 2022.

Bullard is projected to be one of the top safeties in the 2024 NFL draft. The junior defensive back recorded 56 total tackles and two interceptions in his final season with the Bulldogs. This is the first year where the Senior Bowl will allow juniors to play in the prestigious all-star game.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran, long snapper William Mote, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, defensive back Tykee Smith, and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have all accepted invitations to the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Georgia will miss Javon Bullard in 2024, but the Bulldogs are expected to return sophomore safety Malaki Starks next season, so Georgia should still have a prolific safeties room. David Daniel-Sisavanh and Joenel Aguero are top candidates to start opposite Starks in 2024.

Javon Bullard is one of over 10 Georgia Bulldogs to declare for the NFL draft.

