Georgia and Czechia both on brink of Euro 2024 elimination after 1-1 draw

A 1-1 draw between Georgia and Czechia has left both on the verge of elimination from Euro 2024 after two rounds of group stage fixtures.

The two sides were defeated on matchday one of the tournament and would have been knocked out had they lost during Saturday's encounter on matchday two in Hamburg.

But their survival hopes will go to matchday three after playing out a thrilling stalemate at Volksparkstadion.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek thought he had given Czechia the lead midway through the first half when he bundled home after Georgia failed to clear a long throw-in. However, replays showed the last touch of the ball came off of Hlozek's arm after he collided with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Georgia spurned a glorious chance to go ahead themselves just before the break when a similar scramble in the Czechia box led to captain Guram Kashia being denied by the legs of Jindrich Stanek from point-blank range. However, Robin Hranac was penalised for handball prior to the ball reaching Kashia and they were awarded a spot-kick instead.

Georges Mikautadze stepped up and scored to break the deadlock and Georgia went into the break a goal to the good.

Just before the hour mark, Czechia drew level. An out-swinging corner caused chaos in the Georgia box again and the ball bounced back off the post, but straight into the path of Patrik Schick, who deflected it across the line from close range.

Czechia bombarded Georgia with further aerial attacks for the rest of the game but were unable to find a winning goal, while they were nearly beaten with the final kick of the match at the other end. A swift 95th-minute breakaway ended with Giorgi Chakvetadze selflessly teeing up Saba Lobzhanidze, who somehow fired over from close range.

Both sides now head into the last round of group fixtures needing a win to stand a chance of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2024 - Georgia face Portugal, while Czechia take on Turkey.