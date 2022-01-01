Georgia crushes Michigan, earns national title rematch vs. Alabama

After Alabama easily handled Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, most college football fans were at least hoping the Orange Bowl would provide a competitive College Football Playoff semifinal.

Instead, it was even worse.

Michigan never had a chance Friday night against Georgia, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 34-11 blowout win to set up a rematch with the Crimson Tide in the national title game. The Wolverines didn’t find the end zone until the final minutes of the game, as Georgia dominated both sides of the ball all night long.

Georgia’s star-studded defense led the way, with top prospects like linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive lineman Jordan Davis and cornerback Derion Kendrick setting the tone with big plays throughout the game.

The Bulldogs were undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country with Bama knocked them off in the SEC title game just a few weeks ago. They’ll get a chance at revenge now, with a chance to also avenge their recent national championship loss to the Tide back in 2018.

