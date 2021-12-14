Georgia could have greatest DB recruiting class ever…and it might not be done yet

Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle after the commitment of 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette on Tuesday.

Everette becomes the sixth defensive back to commit to UGA in this class, and the third 5-star defensive back.

With the start of the early signing period set to begin on Wednesday, the Dawgs are in great position to reel in the greatest recruiting class of defensive backs that college football has ever seen.

Here’s who Georgia has committed in the secondary, plus one more who very well may announce his commitment to Georgia on Wednesday.

Top remaining target: 5-star S Kamari Wilson

IMG Academy’s Kamari Wilson (24) celebrates his interception against Ravenwood with IMG Academy’s Oj Burroughs (3) during the second half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Syndication: The Tennessean

5-star safety Kamari Wilson will be making his commitment on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Georgia is reportedly his leader.

Name: Kamari Wilson

School: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 28 overall player, No. 2 ranked safety

5-star ATH Malaki Starks

Locked in a ready to move forward #GoDawgs — malaki starks (@StarksMalaki) December 11, 2021

5-star athlete Malaki Starks committed to Georgia in March.

Name: Malaki Starks

School: Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 14 overall player, No. 1 ranked ATH

5-star CB Jaheim Singletary

5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary committed to Georgia in November. He is a former Ohio State commit.

Name: Jaheim Singletary

School: Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 21 overall player, No. 5 ranked CB

5-star CB Daylen Everette

5-star cornerback Daylen Everette committed to Georgia on Tuesday, choosing the Bulldogs over Alabama. He is a former Clemson commit.

Name: Daylen Everette

School: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 29 overall player, No. 6 ranked CB

4-star CB Julian Humphrey

Dawg Nation, Show me sum love!🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/wjQA9b5r6Q — “JULIO” HUMPHREY (+) (@_Julian12k) November 12, 2021

5-star cornerback Julian Humphrey is a former Florida commit who committed to Georgia in November.

Name: Julian Humphrey

School: Clear Lake High School in Houston, Texas

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 90 overall player, No. 11 ranked CB

4-star CB Marquise Groves-Killebrew

4-star cornerback Marquise Groves-Killebrew (MGK) committed to Georgia all the way back in May of 2020.

Name: Marquise Groves-Killebrew

School: North Cobb High School in Acworth, Georgia

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 102 overall player, No. 13 ranked CB

4-star S JaCorey Thomas

4-star safety JaCorey Thomas has been committed to UGA since June of this year.

Name: JaCorey Thomas

School: Boone High School in Orlando, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 325 overall player, No. 18 ranked S

