Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter goes No. 42 overall to the Houston Texans in 2024 NFL draft

The Georgia Bulldogs saw their first defensive player come off the board in the 2024 NFL draft, as cornerback Kamari Lassiter has been drafted by the Houston Texans with the 42nd overall pick.

Lassiter joined the Bulldogs as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He saw limited playing time as a freshman before starting for his final two seasons with the Bulldogs. Over the course of his career, Lassiter recorded 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack, an interception, and 14 passes defended.

Lassiter has showcased his ability as a lockdown corner at Georgia, surrendering zero touchdowns on 39 targets a year ago according to PFF. He effectively locked down one side of the field for the Bulldogs and also earned a great deal of praise from Kirby Smart for his leadership of the defense.

Lassiter will join a Texans cornerback room that includes Derek Stingley and former first-rounder Jeffrey Okudah. He will have a chance to compete for playing time right away in Houston under defensive-minded head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire