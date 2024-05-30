Georgia considered Tier 1 program in EA Sports CFB 25

The anticipation surrounding EA Sports’ new college football video game is easily noticeable. Fans have been clamoring for new version for nearly the last 10 years, and that will become a reality when the game hits the shelves on July 19.

While most are consumed with how the game will play and feel, the payout for the programs that have opted-in has gone largely unnoticed. EA Sports broke teams into four tiers, based on AP standings from 2014-23, with the first being the most profitable.

Georgia is one of the 13 teams in Tier 1, joined by Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Utah, and Iowa. Payouts for being tabbed as a Tier 1 team come in at $99,875.16.

The second tier pays $39,950.06, while Tier 4’s minimum is set at $9,987.52. Most of the SEC’s 16 teams made it into the first two tiers. South Carolina and Arkansas are considered Tier 3, and Vanderbilt is the only conference program in the last tier.

Schools in EA Sports College Football rankings based on 2024 membership 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝟭

Big Ten 5 of 18

SEC 4 of 16

Big 12 2 of 16

ACC 1 of 17 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝟭-𝟮

SEC 13 of 16

Big 12 11 of 16

Big Ten 11 of 18

ACC 9 of 17

MWC 4 of 12

AAC 3 of 14

CUSA 1 of 10

Sun Belt 1 of 14 pic.twitter.com/zLf38fo4X8 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire