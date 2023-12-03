Georgia commits react to UGA’s SEC championship loss

The Georgia Bulldogs currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The Bulldogs will look to sign another elite class with the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia had won 29 straight games entering the SEC championship. Alabama edged Georgia 27-24 in a tight SEC title game. Georgia will miss the College Football Playoff.

The Dawgs will now turn their focus on the transfer portal, recruiting, and preparation for there New Year’s Six Bowl. Georgia football still has a very bright future under Kirby Smart and should make the College Football Playoff most seasons with the expanded field starting in 2024.

How are some of Georgia’s top commitments reacting after the Bulldogs lost in the SEC championship game to Alabama?

Four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini

go dawgs. — MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) December 3, 2023

Four-star cornerback Ondre Evans

Five-star linebacker Justin Williams

Still love the dawgs man dont let us sneak in the CfP 🐶4️⃣ — Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) December 3, 2023

Four-star defenisve back Demello Jones

Demello Jones shuts down commitment

i don’t even know how to flip https://t.co/n1MYL3Oqcd — 1 † (@TheMelloJones) December 3, 2023

