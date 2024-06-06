Georgia commit shares cryptic recruiting picture involving Nebraska quarterback

A University of Georgia commit recently shared a cryptic recruiting picture with a certain Nebraska quarterback. Jadon Perlotte is a four-star linebacker for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

The linebacker has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since December of 2022 but has flirted with multiple schools since that commitment.

He was originally expected to change his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles before announcing that he was no longer considering FSU. Perlotte also plans to visit Alabama on June 14.

The linebacker recently shared an image of him and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola with the caption ‘Big Red.’ Perlotte and Raiola were teammates last season at Buford High School.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect runs track and has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl. It’s unknown when or if he will visit Nebraska, but the Huskers remain active on the trail, and Raiola continues to use his status and social media to help recruit top players to Lincoln.

