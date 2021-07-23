Georgia commit now ranked No. 1 LB in nation per 247Sports

Georgia football got a huge boost to its 2022 recruiting class when five-star linebacker Malaki Starks committed to the Bulldogs back in March.

At the time, Starks ranked as the nation’s No. 12 ranked player. Now, Starks is the No. 8 overall player and No. 1 ranked linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports’ new updated rankings.

Starks is a three-sport athlete at Jefferson High School (basketball, track & field) and is rated as the No. 2 recruit in Georgia, the No. 1 linebacker in the country, and the No. 8 prospect overall.

What really stands out about Starks is his versatility. Starks played quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back in Jefferson’s 2020 season, helping lead them to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the AAAA title game.

Look at these incredible stats he put up in 2020.

Passing: 569 yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing: 172 carries, 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns

Defense: 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and two interceptions