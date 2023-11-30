Can Georgia make the College Football Playoff with a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game?

Over the past three years, Georgia has emerged as college football’s modern-day dynasty.

Coach Kirby Smart’s team has won the past two College Football Playoff championships and is aiming to become the first FBS program since Minnesota in 1934-36 to win three consecutive national titles. With a 31-23 win against rival Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Bulldogs extended their win streak to 29 games, tying them for the ninth-longest run in FBS history. Of those 29 wins, 24 have come by double digits.

That dominance has continued during the 2023 season. Georgia has been the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll throughout the entire season, with three wins over top-20 teams the past month that have been decided by a combined 72 points.

Yet heading into the SEC championship game against Alabama Saturday in Atlanta, the Bulldogs find themselves in an unusually tenuous position. With a loss, there will be at least some question over whether they will make the playoff.

Obviously, a win against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide would get Georgia into the four-team field, likely as the No. 1 seed. But would a loss really put it in danger of missing out?

Here’s what the Bulldogs’ candidacy would look like and what else might need to happen for them to make the playoff:

Can Georgia make the College Football Playoff with a loss?

The short answer is yes.

Georgia has been overpowering this season, with only two wins decided by a single score. Additionally, a loss isn’t the insurmountable obstacle it was under older systems of determining a champion. Of the 36 teams that have made the playoff in its existence, 22 of them had one loss.

Georgia accounts for two of those teams, including its 2021 national championship team, which made the playoff despite an SEC championship game loss against — you guessed it — Alabama. In 2021, however, three of the four teams in the field had one loss, unlike this year, with four undefeated Power Five teams heading into championship weekend.

Georgia College Football Playoff resume with an SEC championship game loss

With a loss, Georgia would be one of no more than eight Power Five teams with fewer than two losses, though that number could drop to as few as five depending on the results of conference championship games this week.

Georgia currently has the No. 4 strength of record and No. 59 strength of schedule, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Its strength of record is behind only Michigan, Washington and Florida State, all of which were in the most recent top four of the playoff selection committee’s rankings. Its strength of schedule is 59th, which puts it ahead of only Oregon among playoff contenders. Both of those numbers, of course, would be altered by playing and, in this scenario, losing to Alabama.

The Bulldogs’ four wins against teams ranked at the time of the matchup are more than Ohio State, Michigan or Florida State have.

Their fate would also be tied to how much they lose by against Alabama and how they look in the process. If it’s a close setback in a well-played, hard-fought game, it would be hard to imagine a two-time defending champion being excluded simply because it lost to one the sport’s other powerhouses.

Then there’s something that’s not quite as measurable: With all of its past success, Georgia has built up a significant amount of respect and equity in the sport. The reputation it has created for itself over the past two championship runs could be a crucial tiebreaker.

What results should Georgia root for if it loses the SEC championship game?

While it may not need chaos elsewhere in the sport to make it into the playoff with a loss, Georgia would be wise to root for some upsets in other conference championship games.

A loss by Florida State against Louisville in the ACC championship game would effectively eliminate the Seminoles from playoff consideration, especially with star quarterback Jordan Travis out with a season-ending injury. Due to Travis’ absence, a one-loss Bulldogs team may have a case to get in over an undefeated Seminoles squad, though it’s difficult to imagine an unblemished Power Five champion getting left out.

Texas losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game would knock the Longhorns out, as well. It would also remove the possibility of an awkward three-way tie of sorts between Georgia, Texas and Alabama. Texas beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 2 of the season, giving the Longhorns a crucial tiebreaker, but the Tide will have defeated Georgia in this scenario, thus giving the Bulldogs no win against anybody in that trio.

An Oregon win against Washington in the Pac-12 championship game would prevent the Huskies, who are two spots behind Georgia in the most recent playoff rankings, from jumping a one-loss Bulldogs team while raising the question of whether the one-loss Ducks, with a weaker strength of schedule and a worse strength of record, have a better resume than Georgia.

A Michigan loss to Iowa in the Big Ten championship game would likely help, too, but between the Wolverines’ excellence this season, the Hawkeyes’ offensive haplessness and the point spread — Michigan is a 23.5-point favorite, according to odds from BetMGM — it’s frankly not a possibility worth considering.

How many one-loss Power Five teams have missed the College Football Playoff?

Six one-loss teams from a Power Five conference have missed the playoff since it began in the 2014 season: TCU in 2014, Baylor in 2014, Iowa in 2015, Oklahoma in 2015, Wisconsin in 2017 and Ohio State in 2018.

That mark counts only full seasons, meaning the pandemic-altered 2020 season was not considered, as teams played an uneven number of games that year.

In the past four full seasons, no one-loss Power Five team has been excluded from the playoff.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Can Georgia make the College Football Playoff with a loss to Alabama?