Georgia coffee company is selling 'Decaf Metcalf' after broadcast blooper

When ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man Joe Tessitore referred to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf as “Decaf Metcalf” last week, it went viral — but the gaffe has become more than a funny broadcasting blooper.

Volcanica Coffee, a company based in Georgia, has began selling "Decaf Metcalf” in 16-ounce bags.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf now has his own coffee drink, thanks to a broadcasting gaffe. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What Decaf Metcalf looks like: pic.twitter.com/Gr7tqHOsdY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

The coffee is a medium roast, and the company’s website describes it as an “exquisite blend of decaffeinated beans from Guatemala and Papua New Guinea distinguishable by the sweet yet bold flavor and full rich body.”

Proceeds from sales will go toward charity. Metcalf is donating sales to the Prison Fellowship and Tessitore to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Metcalf, a rookie, was drafted in the second round. He has 705 yards and five touchdown catches this season.

And he already has his own coffee brand. Not bad for a 21-year-old.

