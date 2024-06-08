Georgia coaches Pastrana, Goins To Attend TopConnect

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Basketball assistant coaches Erik Pastrana and Anthony Goins have been selected to participate in the 2024 TopConnect Basketball Symposium next Monday in Las Vegas.

Pastrana is entering his third season with the Bulldogs and has played an integral role in the Bulldogs’ consistent improvement under head coach Mike White, which included Georgia’s first postseason bid since 2017 and its first 20-win campaign since 2016 last season. A year ago, Pastrana helped Georgia become one of just three programs nationally to sign top-20 high school and transfer recruiting classes. This year, the Bulldogs are the only team in the nation with both its high school and transfer recruiting groups ranked in the top-10 nationally by On3.com.

Goins just joined the Georgia staff following three seasons on the staff at Boston College. He sports 11 seasons of Division I coaching experience with additional stints at Clemson (2019-21), Quinnipiac (2017-19) Yale (2014-17) and Dartmouth (2013-14). Goins’ teams earned postseason bids at each of his previous four schools, and he helped Dartmouth earn its highest win total in 15 seasons during his season with the Big Green.

TopConnect, which is presented by Teamworks and VanWagner, identifies the top assistant basketball coaches in the country and connects them with mid-major Athletic Directors, providing networking and leadership development opportunities for both parties.

The 2024 edition of TopConnect will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. In its seventh year, TopConnect features panel discussions on topics such as first- and second-year coaches, the new realities of college athletics and search firms. In addition, breakout sessions will cover areas such as managing up, creating and maintaining culture and roster/staff management.

TopConnect was developed by ETSU Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander and operates under the three-word mantra of “Connect. Prepare. Lead.”