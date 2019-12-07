Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes a tumble while celebrating fumble recovery with player (Video)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was really fired up when he thought his team had a turnover. Maybe too fired up.

In the first quarter of the SEC title game against LSU, Georgia recovered a fumble by Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Lewis Cine was in tight coverage on Edwards-Helaire and ultimately hopped on the loose ball.

When he came off the field, Cine ran toward his hyped-up coach and the two jumped in celebration. But Cine’s vertical leap is just a bit better than his 43-year-old head coach’s.

So this happened:

Kirby Smart getting wrecked by his own guy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W4xyGfrbJH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 7, 2019

And to make matters worse for Smart, the fumble was overturned after a replay showed that Edwards-Helaire’s forearm was down on the turf before the ball came out.

The overturned fumble allowed LSU to punt, spoiling what would have been excellent field position for Georgia.

