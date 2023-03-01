Georgia coach Kirby Smart says charges against Jalen Carter are ‘deeply concerning’

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart weighed in quickly Wednesday after news broke that Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jalen Carter is being charged regarding the accident that cost a player and UGA staffer their lives.

Carter was charged after an investigation into the January crash that cost Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy their lives.

Kirby Smart statement on the police report concluding with misdemeanor arrest warrant issued against Jalen Carter: pic.twitter.com/12xd8cngZt — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire