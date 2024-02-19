Georgia co-defensive coordinator named as one of CFB’s best hires

247Sports rates Georgia football’s hiring of co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson as the second-best coordinator hire this offseason (so far). Robinson is ranked only behind Ohio State hiring UCLA‘s head coach Chip Kelly to be the Buckeye’s offensive coordinator.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia hired Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson to serve as the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator at Georgia. The Bulldogs hired Robinson shortly following Nick Saban’s retirement at Alabama.

Last season, Robinson helped Alabama make the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide, who allowed an average of 19.0 points per game, finished the 2023 season with the nation’s No. 16 (tied) scoring defense.

Georgia hired Travaris Robinson to take over Will Muschamp’s role. Muschamp, who is looking to spend more time with his family, remains as a defensive analyst for the Georgia staff. Muschamp and Robinson have worked together in the past at South Carolina and at Florida, so the transition should be seamless for the Georgia coaching staff.

Speaking of Georgia’s coaching staff, the Bulldogs lost wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon to NFL. Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for a replacement for McClendon. Georgia’s potential candidates include Joe Cox, Hines Ward, and Terrence Edwards.

