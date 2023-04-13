Georgia, Clemson target Hevin Brown-Shuler sets commitment date

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix for defensive tackle recruit Hevin Brown-Shuler. However, the Clemson Tigers are favored to land a commitment from the four-star defensive tackle, per 247Sports.

Brown-Shuler is a member of the class of 2024. He named a top 13 back in January. Georgia and Clemson a part of Brown-Shuler’s top schools list.

Hevin Brown-Shuler plays high school football for Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia recently has had a lot of success recruiting Pace Academy. The Bulldogs landed offensive tackle Andrew Thomas several years ago along with offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

Hevin Brown-Shuler says that his recruitment is over. He plans to announce his commitment to the world on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The talented Pace Academy defensive tackle has been participating in track and field events this spring.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defender is ranked as the No. 125 player in the class of 2024. Brown-Shuler is the No. 15 defensive line recruit and the No. 21 player in Georgia. Clemson has had a lot of success in recruiting the Peach State historically.

Hevin Brown-Shuler announced his commitment date via his Twitter account:

More!

Georgia players to watch in UGA spring game UGA football in top group for OL Makai Saina Pro Football Focus ranks CFB head coaches entering 2023 season New Georgia WR commit recruiting nation's No. 1 player to UGA Damn Good Dawg: Uga X's historic career in photos

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire