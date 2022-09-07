Georgia S Christopher Smith earns weekly SEC award

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

Georgia safety Christopher Smith has been named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Bulldogs to a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday.

Smith recorded six tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception against the Ducks.

The senior is one of the returning leaders from Georgia’s record-breaking 2021 defense, racking up 35 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two quarterback pressures in 12 games.

Smith shares the award with Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool.

 

 

 

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

