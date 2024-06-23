Georgia’s Charlie Condon wins Golden Spikes Award naming him nation’s best baseball player

Georgia Baseball has their program’s first ever Golden Spikes Award winner as Charlie Condon was named the nation’s best baseball player on Saturday.

The best player in college baseball.



Charlie Condon is the first player in @BaseballUGA history to win the Golden Spikes Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QAtqk93ASM — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 22, 2024

In an interview with ESPN, Condon said the award “means everything” and “something I really worked hard for.”

Condon has had one of the most decorated seasons in college baseball history after having a .433 batting average, 37 home runs and 78 runs batted in.

Over the course of his career as a starter, Condon boasts a .410 batting average with 30 doubles, two triples, 62 home runs, 145 RBI and 90 walks in 116 games, all starts.

He also led the eighth-ranked Bulldogs in 2024 to an NCAA Super Regional and final record of 43-17. Condon is also a 2024 recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy and the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award, both firsts in school history.

The Marietta native is expected to be a high draft pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

