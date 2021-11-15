Georgia’s Channing Tindall named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall has been named the Walter Camp Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) National Defensive Player of the Week.
This is the 10th time a Georgia player has earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors. Todd Gurley in 2014 was the most recent.
Tindall had a great performance in Georgia’s 41-17 win over Tennessee, recording eight tackles, three sacks and forcing a fumble.
Tindall was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018 out of Columbia, South Carolina. He currently leads the team in tackles with 53 and is third in sacks with four.
