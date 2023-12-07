Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran named as Rimington finalist

Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran has been named as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding center in the country.

Van Pran, who started every game for Georgia this season, is a leader for the Bulldogs. Van Pran was named as a unanimous AP All-SEC selection at center. The junior center is the best center in the best conference and is expected to be one of the top centers selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He faces some stiff competition for the Rimington Trophy.

Who are the three finalists for the Rimington Trophy?

Winner announcement date

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The winner of the Rimington Trophy, along with several other awards will be announced on Dec. 8 at the ESPN “College Football Awards Show”.

Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sedrick Van Pran could become the first Georgia Bulldog to win the Rimington Trophy in school history. Van Pran, who elected to return for a fourth college football season in 2023, is the leader of Georgia’s offensive front and is a big reason why the Bulldogs finished the year with another undefeated regular season.

Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

No Oregon center has ever won the Rimington Trophy. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is hoping that changes. Powers-Johnson helped Oregon’s offense score the most touchdowns (76) of any team in the country.

Michigan's Drake Nugent

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Will a Michigan center win the award for a second straight year? Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi won the prestigious award in 2022.

Drake Nugent anchored a physical Michigan offensive line that helped the Wolverines go 13-0 and secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Nugent and company are a big reason why Michigan running back Blake Corum has the most rushing touchdowns in the country with 24.

