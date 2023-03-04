Georgia CB Kelee Ringo reflects on his '23 combine outing with Kimmi Chex
Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo reflects on his 2023 NFL Scouting Combine outing with NFL Network's Kimmi Chex.
Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo reflects on his 2023 NFL Scouting Combine outing with NFL Network's Kimmi Chex.
Jordan Poole's three-level scoring ability was on display Thursday night, and his aggressiveness led the Warriors to a big win over the Clippers.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has not been considered by most analysts as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he may be changing some minds as he shows that he’s the fastest cornerback in the draft. On his first 40-yard dash attempt today at the Scouting Combine, Turner was unofficially timed [more]
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to believe that the time is now to let his wishes for 2023 be known. His current team and potentially interested teams may feel otherwise. So where will Rodgers eventually end up? Via Oddschecker.com, the Raiders are a -200 favorite to land Rodgers, with the Jets at +140 and [more]
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
Nick Bosa was asked about the possibility of teaming up on the same team with his brother Joey.
Sometimes when the league is sued, it says plenty — like it did when it initially said the Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit was “without merit.” Sometimes when the league is sued, it says nothing. In response to the filing of a lawsuit in Las Vegas by a law firm that was threatened with litigation over [more]
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.
At a time when the NFL is dealing with unprecedented scrutiny regarding its issues with race in coaching and front-office hires, the NFL has another problem that always simmers below the surface, without ever boiling over. Age discrimination. Former NFL head coach and long-time defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, currently the coach of the XFL’s Houston [more]
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he wished the team and quarterback Daniel Jones were closer in their talks about a new contract, but Friday brings some better news on that front. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the two sides have made progress toward an agreement and that it isn’t [more]
Once is an incident, twice is a pattern and three times is a problem. Kirby Smart has a discipline problem within Georgia's football program.
The 2023 NFL Draft appears to be lacking star quality, but for a team such as the 49ers, the depth of the class is good news.
The Eagles team that just went to the Super Bowl won't exist in 2023, but the cupboard isnt bare. Not by a longshot. By Reuben Frank
C.J. Stroud could be the No. 1 overall selection, but if he is, the Ohio State quarterback hopes it’s not the Bears that draft him. The Bears have Justin Fields, the 11th overall choice in 2021. Fields was the starting quarterback at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020, with Stroud serving as his backup in [more]
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Seahawks' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Just when you thought it wasn't possible, Dillon Brooks has escalated the Warriors-Grizzlies beef with a shot at Draymond Green.
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.