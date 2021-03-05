Georgia CB Eric Stokes runs blazing 40-yard dash

Eye-opening day for Georgia CB Eric Stokes out here at #HOACombine recorded a 4.24 40-yard dash via laser speed and 22.8 top speed. Recorded by Zybek, the company they use for Indy scouting combine. Just caught up with him after his run: pic.twitter.com/fxqsX6BbAd — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 5, 2021

There may not be the usual NFL Scouting Combine this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class are still taking every opportunity they can to show off their athleticism for league decision-makers.

Georgia’s Eric Stokes, one of this year’s top cornerback prospects, made the most of his trip to the “House of Athlete” Combine put together by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Stokes reportedly ran a 4.24-second 40-yard dash, per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

Listed at 6-1, 185 pounds, Stokes has the kind of size/athleticism combo that will have NFL defensive coordinators pounding the table for him in the draft room. After his performance at the HOA Combine, he could easily put himself in the first-round conversation.