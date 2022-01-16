Georgia CB Derion Kendrick declares for NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Derion Kendrick has declared for the 2022 NFL draft. Kendrick transferred to Georgia from Clemson for his senior season.

Kendrick’s transfer to Georgia helped the Bulldogs have one of the best pass defenses in the country. The senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, had 41 tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass deflections in 15 games for the Bulldogs this season.

Derion Kendrick began his college football career as a five-star wide receiver recruit, but he successfully switched to the cornerback position. Kendrick played from 2018-2020 at Clemson.

Former Clemson Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick played in a lot of big games during his college football career. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Derion Kendrick won two national championships, was named defensive MVP of the CFP semifinals against Michigan, and was named first-team ACC in 2020. Kendrick got revenge against Clemson to open the 2021 college football season.

Kendrick is projected as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Kirby Smart and Georgia will turn to national championship hero Kelee Ringo and others at cornerback in 2022.