Georgia’s Carson Beck named as top QB to turn down NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck gave the Dawgs a massive boost when he announced that he would return for the 2024 college football season. Pro Football Focus considers Carson Beck to be the top quarterback to turn down the 2024 NFL draft.

Beck’s return for his senior season helped send a ripple effect across the Georgia roster. Several experienced offensive and defensive linemen announced their returns after Carson Beck.

The Bulldogs received outstanding play from Beck in his first year as the starter. In fact, Carson Beck was named the second-team All-SEC quarterback. Georgia returns seven players that made All-SEC teams in 2023.

The Bulldogs are currently preseason national championship favorites (+300), per FanDuel. Carson Beck’s return along with all the talent Georgia has is a big reason why Georgia is atop so many way-too-early polls.

Last season, Carson Beck recorded a PFF grade of 91.3, which is the highest grade of any returning starting quarterback in the country. In 2023, Beck threw for 3,941 passing yards, 28 total touchdowns and six interceptions.

Georgia plays a challenging 2024 schedule that features road games at Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, so Beck’s return is huge for those games and Georgia’s national championship hopes.

