Georgia’s Carson Beck announces decision for next season

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has announced his decision to return to Georgia for his senior season. The announcement comes a day after he said he was playing in the Orange Bowl during an appearance. The redshirt senior took over the reins for the Bulldogs this past season and proved to be a worthy starter.

Beck shared the news via X from the Georgia Football account:

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future. However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

Beck finished the season with 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was seventh in the country with a quarterback rating of 85.2. This is huge news for a Georgia offense that averaged over 40 points per game. Although they’ll likely lose some players to the draft, and others to the transfer portal, the Bulldogs can sleep at night knowing they have the signal caller for next season.

The decision comes at crucial time for Georgia with the transfer portal in full swing and national signing day around the corner. The Bulldogs will now have Beck entrenched as the starter heading into next season with Gunnar Stockton backing him up. Colter Ginn and Ryan Puglisi are the incoming freshman.

Five-star commit Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment to Nebraska as predicted.

