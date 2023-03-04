Georgia Bulldogs on XFL rosters

The NFL season is over. However, there’s still football being played in the XFL. There are five former Georgia Bulldogs currently on XFL rosters.

What XFL team should Georgia fans cheer for? Decide for yourself. The D.C. Defenders have the most Georgia players (two) of any XFL team.

Former Georgia legend Hines Ward is also serving as a head coach in the XFL.

What Georgia Bulldogs are in the XFL?

Punter Cameron Nizialek

Team: Seattle Sea Dragons

Georgia career: Nizialek played at Georgia in 2017 after starting his career at Columbia.

Defensive back Maurice Smith

Team: Vegas Vipers

Georgia career: Smith transferred to Georgia from Alabama. He played one season, in 2016, at Georgia. He has bounced around the NFL since his time at Georgia.

Tight end Isaac Nauta

Team: Arlington Renegades

Georgia career: Nauta played at Georgia from 2016 to 2018. He was a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Nauta is currently a reserve for the Arlington Renegades.

Pass rusher Davin Bellamy

Team: D.C. Defenders

Georgia career: Bellamy played at Georgia from 2014 to 2017. He recorded 13.0 sacks in his career with the Bulldogs.

Offensive lineman D'Marcus Hayes

Team: D.C. Defenders

Georgia career: Hayes transferred to Georgia from JUCO in 2017 and played with the Bulldogs through 2019. He appeared in six games in 2019 for the Dawgs.

Head Coach Hines Ward

Team: San Antonio Brahmas

Georgia career: Hines Ward played for the Bulldogs from 1994 to 1997. He is one of the best all around players in Georgia history.

Ward went on to play 14 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. Ward began coaching in 2017. This is his first head coaching opportunity.

