Georgia Bulldogs WR enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs junior wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Blaylock played in all 15 of Georgia’s games during the 2022 college football season.

Blaylock, a former four-star recruit out of Walton High School, recorded 15 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown in 2022. Blaylock is expected to end his career at Georgia as a back-to-back national champion.

Dominick Blaylock came up with a clutch catch against Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Blaylock was a member of the class of 2019. He played a key role for Georgia football as a freshman, but unfortunately torn his ACL during the 2019 SEC championship. Blaylock fought hard to return in 2020, but suffered another knee injury before the 2020 season.

Blaylock had a career-best 18 receptions for 310 passing yards and five touchdowns back in 2019. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver is likely looking for more playing time at his new home. Blaylock is healthy and is ready for a larger role.

The former Walton standout will have two years of eligibility remaining at his new home.

