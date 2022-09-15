Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina: 5 reasons why UGA wins SEC opener

No. 1 Georgia football (2-0) travels to South Carolina (1-1) for the Bulldogs’ SEC opener on Saturday.

It’s a noon kickoff in Columbia, S.C.

The Dawgs roll into town coming off of a hot start headed into Week-3. Georgia took care of business last week versus Samford 33-0 after walloping No. 25 Oregon 49-3 in Week-1.

The Gamecocks will try to bounce back after a 44-30 loss at No. 10 Arkansas a week ago.

Here’s why the Bulldogs keep their streak alive and walk away with the win.

Ground advantage

The emergence of Kendall Milton in Georgia’s backfield is one big reason the Bulldogs offense has been firing on all cylinders.

Milton’s 7.5 yards per carry is ranked second among all SEC backs (Min. 15 attempts) and leads the Dawgs on the ground (135 yards).

Senior running back Kenny McIntosh’s skills as a runner and receiver add to the attack.

McIntosh helps open run lanes with his threat as a pass catcher, and actually leads the Bulldogs in receiving (178 yards).

Matchups

How does South Carolina matchup with the Bulldogs offensive weaopns?

I’ve mentioned Milton and Edwards, and there are plenty more to go around.

Tight ends Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers are a nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs when called upon.

UGA’s second-leading pass catcher, Ladd McConkey, has looked unguardable at times this season.

It’s the way Georgia gets these guys involved that has impressed under third-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Depth

One reason the Gamecocks will struggle to matchup with UGA’s offense is the depth concerns on defense.

Take a look at South Carolina’s defensive injury report for Saturday:

EDGE Jordan Strachan – OUT

LB Mohamed Kaba – OUT

CB David Spaulding – Questionable

DB Cam Smith – Questionable

S RJ Roderick – Questionable

DL Alex Huntley – Questionable

Strachan and Kaba are the Gamecocks best defenders entering the season and are both out for the year.

With another four starters questionable for the game, South Carolina may run into depth issues when the game gets into the second half.

Font seven

Georgia would have an advantage over most teams in this area. The Bulldogs front seven has exceeded expectations after losing six contributors from last season.

The youth at linebacker and corner hasn’t slowed UGA down any so far, and if South Carolina’s showing at Arkansas was any indicator, Georgia should make it tough for the Gamecocks to get the run established.

The Gamecocks rushed for only 40 yards on the Razorbacks and gave up six sacks.

It may get ugly if South Carolina can’t run the ball and the Bulldogs are able to pin their ears back on quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Noon in Columbia

Field advantage is a tangible aspect of SEC football and South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the loudest environments in the conference.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the crowd might not be so rowdy in a noon kickoff.

I’d like to see a night game as much as anyone, but if you’re Georgia you aren’t complaining.

