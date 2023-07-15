Georgia Bulldogs who transferred during the 2023 offseason

15 players transferred out of the Georgia football program this offseason. Just four players transferred into Georgia.

Let’s take a look at how Georgia football performed in the transfer portal:

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight season, one of Georgia’s most talented receivers entered the transfer portal after winning a national championship. Adonai Mitchell may have been Georgia’s top receiver if he returned. Instead, Mitchell elected to transfer to Texas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia fans should remember the clutch College Football Playoff moments from Mitchell’s career and not dwell on the negative.

Tight end Arik Gilbert (Nebraska)

(AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arik Gilbert, who played his freshman season at LSU, is transferring for the second time in his college career. Gilbert transferred to Nebraska in January.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end has a ton of talent, but was not consistent enough to shine in Georgia’s elite tight end room. Gilbert recorded two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown during two seasons with Georgia.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett (Georgia)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Former Missouri Tigers All-SEC wide receiver Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia in December. Lovett recorded 56 receptions for 846 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season with Missouri. He is projected to start for the Dawgs in the fall.

Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (Georgia Tech)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock transferred to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in May. The former four-star recruit will hope to carve out a larger role with the Yellow Jackets.

Advertisement

Last season, Blaylock hauled in 15 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. He came up with a critical catch against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Linebacker Trezmen Marshall (Alabama)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Trezmen Marshall was in the Georgia inside linebacker rotation last year, but will look to start for Alabama. He played some key snaps in the College Football Playoff, especially against Ohio State. He recorded 19 total tackles and a sack in 2022.

Cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Arkansas)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldog Jaheim Singletary has a chance to earn immediate playing time for Arkansas. The Razorbacks gave up the most passing yards per game in the SEC last season.

Linebacker Rian Davis (UCF)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In 2022, Rian Davis played in 14 of 15 games for Georgia. He started in two games and contributed 15 total tackles.

Advertisement

Now, at UCF, Rian Davis will look to be a weekly starter. Davis joins UCF for its first season in the Big 12.

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bear Alexander’s departure hurts Georgia’s defensive line depth. As a true freshman, Alexander recorded nine total tackles and two sacks. Alexander’s best performance came in the national championship game against TCU.

USC was a mess on defense in 2022. If the Trojans want to compete in the CFP, then they must defend at a much higher level.

Defensive back Marcus Washington (Louisville)

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. transferred to Louisville this spring. Washington Jr. is a former four-star recruit. In 2022, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back played in one game and recorded one tackle.

Offensive lineman Jacob Hood (Nebraska)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jacob Hood was one of three Dawgs to transfer to Nebraska. Hood, a former three-star, will have four years of eligibility remaining at Nebraska.

Wide receiver Rara Thomas (Georgia)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rara Thomas, who was Mississippi State’s leading receiver in 2022, could have a big role at Georgia. Last year, Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tight end Brett Seither (Georgia Tech)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia will play at Brett Seither and Georgia Tech in late November. Seither played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season.

Tight end Ryland Goede (Mississippi State)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede transferred to Mississippi State as a graduate transfer. Ryland Goede found himself low on Georgia’s stacked tight end depth chart, but could play a big role for the other Bulldogs.

Offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs (App State)

Georgia offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs transferred to Appalachian State in May. The former three-star recruit was a member of the class of 2022. He entered the transfer portal after one season in Athens.

Advertisement

Scroggs is rated the No. 54 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports transfer portal ratings. The offensive lineman did not see the field last season and has four years of eligibility left.

Cornerback Smoke Bouie (Georgia)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Deyon “Smoke” Bouie transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs from Texas A&M. Bouie, a former four-star cornerback, was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies.

Defensive lineman Bill Norton (Arizona)

Syndication: Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Former Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton was the first Bulldog to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Norton should hold a larger role with the Arizona Wildcats.

Advertisement

Norton, a junior from Memphis, Tennessee, had 12 total tackles in his four season career for Georgia.

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead (Georgia)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Len’Neth Whitehead transferred to the University of Georgia. Whitehead missed both the 2020 and 2022 college football seasons with injuries.

In 2021, the former four-star recruit had 32 carries for 207 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Whitehead has one career reception for 10 yards. Whitehead played high school football at Athens Academy.

Linebacker MJ Sherman (Nebraska)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MJ Sherman is from Baltimore, Maryland and played high school football for St. John’s College. He came to Athens as a four-star recruit. Sherman was the No. 33 recruit in the class of 2020 and the No. 2 outside linebacker. Now, he is enrolled at Nebraska with a few of his former Georgia teammates.

Defensive lineman Shone Washington

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shone Washington, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2022, has transferred to East Mississippi Community College. Washington played in one game during his freshman year at Georgia. He recorded one tackle against Samford.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire