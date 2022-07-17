Georgia Bulldogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Georgia Bulldogs Preview

Georgia 2022 Preview

Jalen Carter, DT Jr.

It’s not fair to anyone to consider the 6-3, 310-pound defensive tackle to be as good as a No. 1 overall draft pick like Travon Walker or with the potential impact of an anchor like Jordan Davis, but …

The Second Team All-SEC tackle has the talent to grow into a very, very high overall draft pick and be the standout star on another great Georgia line. He found his role last year and has been a good part of the front over the last two seasons with 51 tackles for three sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

Brock Bowers, TE Soph.

He was a good prospect from California when he came to Georgia last year, and then … kaboom. As a true freshman the 6-4, 230-pounder turned into an All-American and First Team All-SEC star with a team-high 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 scores. He ran for a touchdown, too.

Kelee Ringo, CB Soph.

He’ll never have to buy another meal in Georgia ever again. The 6-2, 205-pounder sealed the national championship with his pick six, but he’s more than that one legendary moment. He made 34 tackles with two picks and ten broken up passes with a sack in his freshman season.

Nolan Smith, LB Sr.

Considering one of the best recruits in the 2019 class, the 6-3, 235-pounder showed up right away and turned into a terrific part of the linebacking corps. He made 96 tackles with 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, an interception, and three forced fumbles with three broken up passes in the last three seasons.

Tykee Smith, S Jr.

An All-Big 12 talent at West Virginia, he made 111 tackles with four interceptions with a touchdown, nine broken up passes, and 10.5 tackles for loss before transferring to Georgia. Can he catch any luck with injuries? He hurt his foot before the season, made three tackles, and then suffered a torn ACL. He’s expected to be back as one of the better NFL safety prospects if he returns to form.

Arik Gilbert, TE Soph.

This is a projection that he’ll be ready to go, but if this all comes together, look out. The 6-5, 248-pounder went to LSU with all the tools and talent to become a prototype NFL prospect, and he was okay with 35 catches for 368 yards and two scores in 2020. He transferred to Georgia but missed the entire national championship season. He’s back, and if all is right he’s a wide receiver athlete who’ll dominate at tight end.

Christopher Smith, S Sr.

The 5-11, 190-pounder has corner skills working at safety. He’s not a blaster of a tackler, but he’s a fast all-around playmaker with 71 tackles with three picks and seven broken up passes over the last two seasons.

Sedrick Van Pran, C Soph.

The 6-4, 310-pound starting center returns to his gig. He’s still growing into the role, but the pro potential is there with the size, quickness, and ability to quarterback the line at a national title level.

Broderick Jones, OT Soph.

The 6-4, 315-pound former superstar recruit has all the tools and talent to be special at left tackle. He has just enough experience with time late in the season at the job to be ready to go as a star at the spot.

Stetson Bennett, QB Sr.

So the 5-11, 190-pounder might not be a star pro prospect quarterback like others in the SEC – and there are whole lot of other Georgia star talents who could and probably should be here – but he’s got a national title and he’s been better than you might think. He hit 62% of his passes for just over 4,300 yards with 39 touchdowns with 14 interceptions with 325 rushing yards and four scores in three seasons.

