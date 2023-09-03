Georgia Bulldogs stock report: who shined in season opening win?

The Georgia Bulldogs started a new starting quarterback in the Dawgs’ first season opener at home since 2018. Georgia defeated UT Martin 48-7 in a game that was not without its warts.

Georgia’s slow start in the first half featured only 17 points and far too many punts against an opponent like UT Martin. The Bulldogs found a groove in the second half.

Georgia’s performance should not be overanalyzed, especially considering the Bulldogs’ September schedule and the fact that it was only Week 1.

What Georgia Bulldogs stood out in the season opener? What players will look to improve upon their Week 1 performances?

Stock up: tight end Brock Bowers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers’ stock can’t get much higher, but he was almost impossible to tackle in Georgia’s win over UT Martin. Bowers caught five passes for 77 receiving yards and scored a rushing touchdown. He will be Carson Beck’s security blanket all season.

Stock down: Georgia's first half clock management

Online Athens

Georgia moved the ball down the field to end the first half, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a field goal attempt. It is only Week 1, but the play call to run the football with under 30 seconds left and no timeouts cost Georgia a shot at the end zone. Carson Beck had to spike the ball after Georgia’s unsuccessful run play. On the next play, Beck missed Arian Smith in the back of the end zone.

Holding steady: quarterback Carson Beck

Online Athens

Georgia fans will look for improvement from starting quarterback Carson Beck in Week 2 against Ball State. Beck completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 294 passing yards. He finished with two total touchdowns, but left some meat on the bone.

Beck’s first career start was solid. Yet, the junior quarterback must improve if Georgia is going to make a College Football Playoff run.

Stock up: quarterback Brock Vandagriff

In a night of firsts, Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff saw the most extensive playing time of his career. Vandagriff completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 77 yards. He found sophomore tight end Oscar Delp for a touchdown. Vandragriff also had an explosive run and a first down completion called back due to holding penalties.

Stock up: wide receiver Mekhi Mews

Walk-on wide receiver Mekhi Mews scored 54-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Mews did an excellent job of being patient on the screen pass and allowed his blockers to set things up for him.

Mews used his quickness and speed to get open often and finished the evening with three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. He deserves to be part of the wide receiver rotation moving forward.

Stock down: wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett, a coveted transfer from Missouri, finished the day with three catches for 25 yards. Lovett had an excellent opportunity to establish himself as Georgia’s No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver. However, he dropped a pair of contested catches and did not separate himself from other wide receivers.

Lovett will get more looks moving forward, but it was a disappointing debut for him.

Stock up: Georgia's starting safety duo

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore safety Malaki Starks was all over the place and finished with eight tackles. Starks and the sure-tackling Javon Bullard should be one of the best safety combinations in the country.

True freshman defensive back Joenel Aguero did hear an earful from Kirby Smart after he botched a coverage.

Stock up: defensive end Mykel Williams

Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Sophomore defensive end Mykel Williams recorded a sack in Georgia’s season opener. Williams is a critical player for the Bulldogs and is off to a fast start in 2023. The Dawgs need him as a pass rusher.

Stock up: third-down defense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia allowed just two third-down conversions all night. The Dawgs tackled UT Martin short of the sticks several times and found a way to get off the field early and often.

Stock soaring: freshman defensive back Kyron Jones

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

True freshman defensive back Kyron Jones isn’t expected to play a big role for Georgia in 2023. That didn’t stop him from returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Georgia’s sideline went berserk after Jones scored.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire