Georgia Bulldogs star makes All-Transfer Portal team

This offseason has seen rosters change a great deal via the transfer portal, and On3’s Jesse Simonton compiled a team of the best players to change destinations since last December. Trevor Etienne, the former Florida Gators tailback who joined the Georgia Bulldogs, was named as a starting running back for the preseason team. Etienne is joined by incoming Ohio State back Quinshon Judkins.

Simonton praised Etienne’s ability as an “explosive playmaker” while saying, “(Trevor Etienne) should benefit being surrounded by an elite cast of skill players coupled with running behind one of the top offensive lines in the country.”

Etienne put up solid numbers as a Gator, recording 753 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground a season ago as well as 172 yards and a receiving touchdown. After splitting carries with Montrell Johnson and arguably not being utilized properly in the Gators’ offense, Etienne transferred to Athens this past December, and is expected to be the starter for the Bulldogs this season.

