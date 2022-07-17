Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Georgia Bulldogs Preview

Head Coach: Kirby Smart, 66-15, 7th year at Georgia

2021 Preview: Overall: 14-1, Conference: 8-0

Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022

There’s a college basketball theory that all you can reasonably ask for is to consistently put great teams on the floor year in and year out. Do that, and you’ll eventually catch the breaks when it matters in March.

Demanding a national title is tough, but the Final Four? Yeah, if you’re a Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Gonzaga, etc., that’s a reasonable goal every season. Keep getting in it, and soon you’re going to win it.

The Georgia football program kept fielding great team after great team – that includes the Mark Richt era – and it all finally came together. It was finally its turn to have the right mix and the right things fall into place to get that national championship.

There wasn’t anything flaky or fluky about it, and it wasn’t the catch-lightning-in-a-bottle run of 2019 LSU – all-timer team, national championship program, but too up-and-down over the last few years. Georgia was due, it got the job done, and now its status goes to a whole other level.

It was national title-good over the last several seasons under Kirby Smart, but the program went from promise – like Oklahoma and Notre Dame programs that are CFP-good, but can’t take it that one extra step – to proof. It just made the jump to raise the expectations to the reasonably insane.

Georgia now gets table service in the VIP lounge of respect that Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State hang in.

What do those four have that just about everyone else doesn’t? The consistency every single season to keep rolling no matter how many generational stars they lose.

Now, being in that elite club isn’t necessarily a positive when it comes to fun – ask Alabama fans if they feel like 2021 was a success, even with a Heisman winner, an SEC championship, and a trip to the national title game – in a be careful what you wish for sort of way. However, when the question comes up during the summer of who will make the College Football Playoff, if even the most casual of fans says, “Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia,” that’s not wrong.

Obviously that doesn’t mean it’s easy to win a national title in the CFP era – ask Ohio State – but would it be a stunner if Georgia did it again despite losing five first rounders off the defense and with 15 players selected in the last draft? Not at all, and at the very least another trip to the playoff is expected now.

Yeah, Georgia lost a ton of players, and there’s bound to be a letdown, and the rest of the SEC is nasty, and it’s impossible to repeat in the CFP era, and that roll of the dice might not come up its way this time around, and injuries could strike, and …

Go ahead, Georgia. Do it again because that’s what you’re supposed to do – keep putting great team after great team on the field.

That’s the respect the program just earned with that national championship.

Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022: Offense

Georgia had an offense, too. The defense might have been the star of the national championship show, but the other side of the ball more than did its part averaging 443 yards and 38 points per game.

The ground game was good enough, the passing attack was among the most efficient in college football, and it worked just fine knowing the defense was going to clean up just about any mess.

There’s a little work to do, but it doesn’t have to deal with a total overhaul of starters like the other side of the ball.

Let’s just put it this way. Stetson Bennett was the starting quarterback on the national championship team. He’s not going to be the next Patrick Mahomes, and he’s not going to be on any top ten quarterback lists, but when the team needed that one big drive in the national championship, he came through.

A win is a win is a win.

What he didn’t get enough credit for was his downfield playmaking. Big pass plays haven’t necessarily been a big part of the Georgia offense over the years, but Bennett averaged ten yards per throw, came up with 29 touchdown passes, and only gave up seven interceptions … and he has a national championship.

With JT Daniels off to West Virginia, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff – two former big-time recruits – will battle for the No. 2 gig.

The wide receivers are fine, but the tight ends are at a whole other level. Top yardage wide receiver Jermaine Burton defected to Alabama, but Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell are back with the experience to do more – they combined for 60 catches.

Brock Bowers, a rejuvenated Arik Gilbert, and Darnell Washington. This has the potential to be an all-time level of NFL talent at tight end working at the same time. Bowers led the team with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, Gilbert is a superior talent who has yet to put it all together, and Washington has prototype 6-7, 265-pound size to work like an extra tackle.

It’s Georgia. The running backs will emerge. The offense loses the great tandem of Zamir White and James Cook, but third-leading rusher Kenny McIntosh and 220-pound Kendall Milton can handle the work.

The offensive line might have been the most underappreciated part of the puzzle last year – Georgia was sixth in the nation in sacks allowed and third in tackles for loss given up. It loses a few starters, but Sedrick Van Pran has next-level skills at center, the right side is back, and the sophomore tandem of Broderick Jones at tackle and Tate Ratledge at guard will be solid.

Georgia Bulldogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022: Defense

Georgia didn’t quite have the best defense in the history of college football in 2021. It didn’t even end the season with the No. 1 D in the country – Wisconsin took that honor.

Talent-wise, though, good luck finding a group so many amazing players all across the board, and obviously it was the defensive side that led the way to the national title.

So how do you replace Travon Walker, and Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker, and Lewis Cine, and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, and on and on and on? If you’re Georgia, you just do.

There’s a reason Georgia is one of those programs along with Alabama and Ohio State – the next man up is an NFL talent, too. However, it’s asking a lot for even Georgia to match the 270 yards and ten points per game allowed last year. It was No. 1 in the nation in scoring D, red zone defense, and was amazing in just about every other category.

Again, though, it’s still going to be great with a good group in place, and yet another loaded recruiting class full of future stars who can potentially fill in right away.

It starts with a line that has to replace the No. 1 pick in the draft in Travon Walker and the heart-and-soul all-timer anchor in Jordan Davis. Again, Georgia is Georgia – Jalen Carter might be a more talented defensive lineman than any of the starting front three from last year.

Carter has top overall draft pick potential, 6-5, 295-pound Zion Logue is a quick tackle who’ll bring something different to the front, and 280-pound Travel Walthour is a big body taking over in Walker’s place.

The linebacking corps might have a tougher time than the line to replace the stars. To be redundant, talent isn’t an issue, but Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall were special.

Nolan Smith is just that good, too, and he’s back at one spot. Junior Trezmen Marshall will likely step into the glamour position of Georgia middle linebacker – Dean’s old gig – and Robert Beal has starting experience on the strongside.

The secondary lost a few stars, but it returns plenty of experience. It shows just how amazing last year’s defense was that a likely future NFL starting safety like Christopher Smith flew under the national radar. He’s back, and so is Tykee Smith at the other safety spot after having zero injury luck over the last few seasons.

Corner Kelee Ringo will forever be known for his legendary pick six to seal the national championship, but that was hardly a fluke – he’s a future NFL starter.

Georgia Bulldogs: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats

Georgia Bulldogs: Key To The 2022 Offense

Put the biscuit in the basket.



The offense will run well, Stetson Bennett will be okay with three NFL tight ends to make life easy, and the defense will once again hold firm more often than not to overcome the turnovers. However, Georgia can make life a lot easier on itself if it’s better in the red zone.

It was one of the few rough spots in the team’s season – it only scored 86% of the time when it got inside the 20, and the 61% touchdown rate in the red zone wasn’t strong enough. By comparison, Alabama scored 93% of the time in the red zone and Ohio State scored at a 92% clip. Also by unfair comparison, the Bulldog defense was No. 1 in the nation allowing teams to score just 63% of the time in the red zone.

On the plus side, this was an improvement – the 2020 Georgia offense was a disaster inside the 20. However, being 1-of-3 in scoring chances against that great Clemson defense almost proved costly, and failing to score twice in the SEC Championship loss to Alabama mattered.

Georgia Bulldogs: Key To The 2022 Defense

Tighten up on third downs.



Nitpicking time. The defense pulled off a national championship, and it was obviously amazing to do all that it did, but it would be nice if it could’ve been just a wee bit better on third downs.

Playing Alabama twice, and Michigan, and Tennessee had a whole lot to do with this – those three could play a little offense – but they combined to come close to converting half of their third down chances, including both games against Bama.

It didn’t matter much in the wins over the Wolverines and Vols, but teams like South Carolina and Kentucky were able to keep the chains moving, too.

Again, this is getting WAY too specific to worry that much about the money downs, but Oregon comes to town to start the season and there’s a trip to South Carolina a few weeks later. Own third downs on D and there won’t be a problem.

Georgia Bulldogs: Key Player To The 2022 Season

QB Stetson Bennett, Sr.

In a day and age of superstar college quarterbacks all across the board, it’s one of the most amazing stories in sports that this 5-11, 190-pound scout team-caliber player obliterated the naysayers and turned into a legend.

Stetson Fleming Bennett IV came to Georgia because it was his dream, left to go play JUCO, came back to compete among a slew of five-star talents for the starting job, didn’t win it, stepped in when injuries hit, and took the program to a national title.

If any big-name quarterback was returning after hitting 65% of his passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven picks on the way to a CFP championship, he’d be on some preseason Heisman list.

However, Bennett is great for what this team needs – he can’t have any liability moments.

The three picks in the loss to Alabama two years ago were devastating, and the awful performance against Florida was a big part of the loss.

Last season his two interceptions in the SEC Championship against Bama were a killer, and while the final numbers in the national championship rematch turned out okay, they were totally misleading – he came through late, though – even with a bad fumble for a score screwing things up.

He’s the defending national championship starting quarterback now. With so many new parts, he has to make everyone around him better, and – as totally unfair as this might be – the big mistakes can’t happen.

Georgia Bulldogs: Key Transfer

DE Mykel Williams, Fr.

Georgia doesn’t really have a big-time transfer coming in, so let’s change this up to the team’s key/new addition.

The 6-5, 260-pound Williams was one of the nation’s top overall recruits with the talent, athleticism, and upside to be the next Bulldog superstar defensive lineman … eventually.

He still needs to add a little more bulk, but he’s got the burst and quickness to be a terrific part of the rotation as is. There’s a shot he becomes an instant pass rushing specialist, but soon the gig will be all his.

Georgia Key Game To The 2022 Season

Oregon, Sept. 3

The win over Clemson in the 2021 opener – as ugly as that was – set the tone for the rest of the season. The Tiger offense might not have been anything special, but the win showed just how good the Bulldog defense was going to be.

Florida is obviously the massive game in the East, Tennessee is dangerous, and there are road landmines at South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Kentucky.

Oregon, though, might just be the best team on the slate.

Come up with a dominant performance in the “neutral” site date in Atlanta, and nothing less than 11 wins in the regular season will be okay.

Georgia Bulldogs: 2021 Fun Stats

– 1st Quarter Scoring: Georgia 163 – Opponents 25

– Sacks: Georgia 49 for 374 yards – Opponents 16 for 127 yards

– Penalties: 97 for 763 yards – Opponents 77 for 648 yards

Georgia 2022 Preview

Georgia Bulldogs Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Even with all the superstar losses on defense, and even with a few key parts gone on offense, Georgia should be favored in all 12 regular season games.

No, the Clemson team the 2021 Dawgs faced in the opener wasn’t the normal killer offensively, and no, that was nowhere near the normal Florida team, and rolling over Kentucky and Tennessee – as good as they were – might not have been anything too special. However, it was still a decent schedule that might turn out to be far tougher than what this year’s team has to deal with.

Talent-wise, who can hang with this team? Oregon, yeah, and Florida should do okay, and Tennessee is even stronger, but it’s going to take something funky for this team to lose twice – at least if everything goes according to plan.

Set The Georgia Bulldogs Regular Season Win Total At … 10.5

Here’s the thing to remember – when did Georgia lose twice in the regular season under Kirby Smart?

2020, but one of the two losses was to a national championship Alabama team. There’s no Bama on the 2022 slate.

2019? No. 2018? No. 2017? No.

Smart’s 2016 team lost more than two games in a regular season, and that was a true building year – not like this one – right after he took over. Replace Alabama with – say – Ole Miss in 2020, and Georgia almost certainly would right now be on a run five straight years of no more than one regular season loss.

In other words, if you’re an investing type, going over on the 10.5 win total is more likely than hitting the under.

Along with missing Alabama, there’s no Texas A&M, and no Ole Miss, and no Arkansas or LSU. The road games at South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, and Kentucky are all manageable.

The neutral site dates with Florida and Oregon are tough – 50/50 at worst, but both are lean win – and home dates with Samford, Kent State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and – in a tougher battle – Tennessee, should all be wins.

There will be a loss along the way, but again … two?

Demand nothing less than 11-1, an SEC East title, and another trip to the SEC Championship with the College Football Playoff on the line.

Georgia 2022 Preview

