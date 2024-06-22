Georgia Bulldogs past and present set to compete at U.S. Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Georgia track and field teams will be aiming to add a number of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games as the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials start at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., today.

Five current Bulldogs and nine former Georgia standouts will compete in their home country’s Trials between June 21-30. The meet is being held on the University of Oregon campus where the Bulldog men and women recently finished ninth and 10th, respectively, at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 5-8). The top three finishers in each event at the Trials will advance to the Olympic Games in Tokyo (August 1-11), barring the athletes have the standard mark/time necessary in their event.

Events begin with the opening competition of the decathlon (100-meter dash) at 1 p.m. ET. Kyle Garland and Devon Williams will be aiming for each of their first spots on Team USA for the Games in the multi-events. Four Lady Bulldogs – Aaliyah Butler, Kimberly Harris, Lynna Irby (former), Bailey Lear (current assistant) will begin the action on the women’s side in the first round of the 400m at 6:48 p.m. on day one.

Schedule: http://gado.gs/byw

The meet will be shown on NBC, Peacock and USA. Here is the complete television/webcast schedule: http://gado.gs/byx

The aforementioned group will join current student-athletes Marc Minichello (men’s javelin) and Erin McMeniman (women’s javelin) and former Bulldogs (Kendal Williams (men’s 100m), Matthew Boling (men’s 200m/400m), Elija Godwin (400m), Jamari Drake (women’s high jump), Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump) and Titiana Marsh (women’s triple jump). Irby is also qualified to run in the 200m.

Orji competed at the 2016 Olympics as well as the 2021 Games, taking fourth in the triple jump eight years ago.

Results and recaps from the coming Trials will be found at georgiadogs.com. News and updates from Georgia’s track and field and cross country teams are always located on X/Instagram at @UGATrack.

MEN

Kendal Williams – 100m

Matthew Boling – 200m/400m

Elija Godwin – 400m

Marc Minichello – javelin

Kyle Garland – decathlon

Devon Williams – decathlon

WOMEN

Lynna Irby – 200m/400m

Aaliyah Butler – 400m

Bailey Lear – 400m

Kimberly Harris – 400m

Jamari Drake – high jump

Keturah Orji – triple jump

Titiana Marsh – triple jump

Erin McMeniman – javelin

###