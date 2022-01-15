Georgia Bulldogs OL Jamaree Salyer declares for 2022 NFL draft

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer announced on Friday that he will be entering the 2022 NFL draft and will not come back for another year at Georgia.

“Looking back on my time here at the University of Georgia, there was no way that I couldn’t accounted for the incredible number of friends, memories, and life lessons that are now a part of my life journey,” Salyer said on Twitter. “These four years have indeed been a fantastic ride with my teammates, coaches, and the incredible fans that make up Dawg Nation. There will never be a feeling as electric as running out of the smoke at Sanford Stadium or standing on the podium celebrating a National Championship in Indianapolis. Nothing gives me greater pride than to help deliver a National Championship to the great state of Georgia. Growing up a Georgia boy, I know how much it means to cross that bridge. I want to thank coach Smart and coach Pittman for the opportunity to come to UGA, and I would also like to thank coach Luke for being a fantastic coach and mentor. With that being said, I’m ready to start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s time to get my momma that house.”

Salyer ranks as the No. 4 offensive guard on Mel Kiper’s NFL draft big board.

Salyer was a 5-star signee in Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class out of Pace Academy in Atlanta.