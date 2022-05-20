Georgia Bulldogs offer 4-star Florida WR
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to talented rising senior wide receiver recruit William Fowles. The Bulldogs are expected to sign several wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023.
Fowles is a four-star prospect that plays high school football for Dade Christian School in Hialeah, Florida. Hialeah is located just outside of Miami and is a part of a densely talented region for high school football.
William Fowles is ranked as a top-300 recruit in his class and is the No. 38 rated wide receiver in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver also runs track for Hialeah. He is coming off a massive junior season, when he scored 19 touchdowns.
Fowles recently named a top eight of Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, USF, Auburn, Florida, and Michigan State:
— William Fowles (@wfowles_9) April 11, 2022
Can the Georgia Bulldogs enter into the mix for William Fowles? The Bulldogs are a little bit late to offer the Miami-area star, but should not be counted out.
The four-star wide receiver recruit, who has committed to the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game, announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Georgia 🔴⚪️🐶 #GoDawgs @coachstubbs95 @DellMcGee @Coacheugene4 @CoachVStubbs @franchise83 pic.twitter.com/0YlAPsmzAI
— William Fowles (@wfowles_9) May 18, 2022
Congratulations to Williams Fowles. We will provide updates throughout his recruitment.
