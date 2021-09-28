Georgia Bulldogs in NFL Week 3 action

Georgia football currently has 35 players in the NFL. Here’s how our top Bulldogs performed in week-three action.

L.A. Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass in the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford had the quarterback performance of the week, going 27 for 38, 343 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a 34-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) runs the ball past New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Rookie linebacker Ojulari recored his third sack in three games with a strip-sack on Matt Ryan. Former Bulldog Lorenzo Carter recovered the fumble. The Atlanta Falcons walked away with the 17-14 win thanks to a Younghoe Koo game-winning field goal.

L.A. Rams OLB Leonard Floyd

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) brings down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd recorded a sack and four tackles for the Rams in a 34-24 win over Tampa Bay.

New York Giants LB Tae Crowder

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Crowder recorded 11 tackles versus the Falcons in a 17-14 loss.

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb fends off Chicago Bears Roquan Smith during a second half run on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 26-6. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Chubb rushed 22 times for 84 yards in the Browns 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears.

Arizona Cardinals WR AJ Green

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a pass from quarterback Kyler Murray (not pictured) during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Green caught five passes for 112 yards in a 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Christian Covington (95) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Hardman caught three passes for 33 yards and one touchdown in a 30-24 loss to the L.A. Chargers.

L.A. Rams RB Sony Michel

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Michel had the breakout game of his Rams career in a 34-24 win over the Buccaneers, racking up 20 attempts for 67 yards and three receptions for 12 yards.

Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift

Sep 26, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift jumps over Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second half at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Swift had 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and seven receptions for 60 yards in a 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, who won the game with a 66-yard field goal (NFL Record) by kicker Justin Tucker.

