Advertisement

Georgia Bulldogs have NFL draft scouts talking after big Senior Bowl week

James Morgan
·3 min read

Four former Georgia Bulldogs really helped their respective NFL draft stocks at the 2024 Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is a premier predraft event and gives NFL draft scouts unprecedented access to players throughout the week.

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith earned defensive MVP honors at the Senior Bowl for the American team. Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scored a touchdown on a contested catch in the Senior Bowl. The game featured just two total touchdowns.

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was named as a practice player of the week along with Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Opposing defenders could not guard McConkey all week. In fact, McConkey may be in the conversation for being a first round draft selection after his monster week.

How did NFL draft scouts and social media react to how Georgia football players performed at the Senior Bowl?

Tykee Smith named American team MVP

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scores touchdown

Ladd McConkey named as practice WR of the week

Javon Bullard named as practice DB of the week

NFL expert thinks Tykee Smith had a great week

Tykee Smith loved wearing Georgia gear

Javon Bullard represeneted the 'G' one last time

Is McConkey a first round pick?

Javon Bullard named as one of PFF's risers

Bullard makes all-defense team

Daijun Edwards had a solid week as well

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire