Georgia Bulldogs have NFL draft scouts talking after big Senior Bowl week

Four former Georgia Bulldogs really helped their respective NFL draft stocks at the 2024 Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is a premier predraft event and gives NFL draft scouts unprecedented access to players throughout the week.

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith earned defensive MVP honors at the Senior Bowl for the American team. Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scored a touchdown on a contested catch in the Senior Bowl. The game featured just two total touchdowns.

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was named as a practice player of the week along with Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Opposing defenders could not guard McConkey all week. In fact, McConkey may be in the conversation for being a first round draft selection after his monster week.

How did NFL draft scouts and social media react to how Georgia football players performed at the Senior Bowl?

Tykee Smith named American team MVP

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scores touchdown

Ladd McConkey named as practice WR of the week

Georgia's Ladd McConkey was named top WR on the American team in a vote from DB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/A53BcAIZLs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Javon Bullard named as practice DB of the week

Georgia's Javon Bullard was named top DS on the American team in a vote from WR and RB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/MZXIyFGh1q — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

NFL expert thinks Tykee Smith had a great week

Some (not all ) favorites that kept my attention from the 2024 @seniorbowl practices. @JimNagy_SB and his staff absolutely crushed in terms of set up, organization, and access. One of the best events on the #NFL calendar by far: DE Adisa Isaac – Penn State

DE Laiatu Latu – UCLA… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 2, 2024

Tykee Smith loved wearing Georgia gear

Glad to be able to Represent THE G one last time❤️#GoDawgs — Tykee Smith (@TykSmith) February 3, 2024

Javon Bullard represeneted the 'G' one last time

My last time rocking THE “G”! What a ride it’s been. So blessed to have represented the best school in the world! #GoDawgs HOW BOUT THEM DAWGS BABY 🐶 ! — Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) February 3, 2024

Is McConkey a first round pick?

Top 5 WRs in the 2024 NFL Draft 1. Malik Nabers

2. Marvin Harrison Jr

3. Rome Odunze

4. Brian Thomas Jr

5. Ladd McConkey pic.twitter.com/5kNNntIi3D — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) February 2, 2024

Javon Bullard named as one of PFF's risers

Bullard makes all-defense team

Daijun Edwards had a solid week as well

RB Daijun Edwards from @GeorgiaFootball reverses field for a nice gain #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/YpWV4CVnvj — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire