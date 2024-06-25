Georgia Bulldogs land five-star EDGE rusher Isaiah Gibson

Less than a week after decommitting from Southern Cal, a high priority Georgia Bulldogs target has announced his new home. Isaiah Gibson, a five-star EDGE rusher out of Warner Robins, Georgia, made the announcement on Monday night, choosing the Bulldogs over Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Gibson is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 245 pounds. He is considered to be the top EDGE rusher in the class of 2025 and sixth-best player in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports. He recorded a team-leading 17 sacks and 55 tackles-for-loss for Warner Robins High School last season.

Gibson committed to Southern Cal in March before decommitting last week around the same time as fellow five-star Bulldogs target Justus Terry, who was formerly committed to Georgia.

Gibson’s commitment brings the Dawgs to 15 commits in the class of 2025, with Gibson joining New Jersey native and four-star Darren Ikinnagbon as the second EDGE rusher in the class. With this commitment Georgia is now ranked as the fourth class in the nation, trailing only Ohio State, Alabama, and Notre Dame.

Georgia also added a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover on June 24.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire