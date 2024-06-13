Georgia Bulldogs to host Notre Dame in SEC-ACC challenge

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday, December 3 as part of the 2024 SEC-ACC Challenge, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

The matchup is one of nine contests set for Dec. 3. The other six games will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The SEC-ACC Challenge began last season, with the leagues splitting the 14 games. The Bulldogs helped a late surge by the SEC by rallying from a 17-point deficit with 6:37 remaining to defeat Florida State in Tallahassee, 68-66.

Georgia is 2-2 all-time against the Irish. The Bulldogs topped Notre Dame, 77-62, on Dec. 18, 2022 in head coach Mike White’s first season at UGA as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Georgia also defeated Notre Dame during the 2011-12 season after dropping the first two matchups in the series during the 1993-94 and 2010-11 campaign.

The other Dec. 3 contests of the Challenge include Arkansas at Miami; Cal at Missouri; Florida State at LSU; Georgia Tech at Oklahoma; Kentucky at Clemson; Ole Miss at Louisville; South Carolina at Boston College; Syracuse at Tennessee; and Wake Forest at Texas. The Dec. 4 games include Alabama at North Carolina; Auburn at Duke; Pitt at Mississippi State; Texas at N.C. State; Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech; and Virginia at Florida.

Three games on the Bulldogs’ 2024-25 schedule are now set. In addition to hosting Notre Dame, Georgia will face Marquette and St. John’s on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, respectively, at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in The Bahamas.

The Bulldogs’ 2024-25 roster is led by three returning starters, sophomores Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr. and Dylan James. Georgia has signed eight newcomers – three freshmen and five transfers. The high school class is ranked as high as No. 13 nationally by rivals.com, while the quintet of transfers has been tabbed as high as No. 8 by On3.com.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their consistent improvement under White. Georgia won 10 more regular-season games in White’s first season in Athens than the previous year, the second-largest increase of any Power conference program. Last season, the Bulldogs earned their first postseason bid since 2017 and in advancing to the semifinals of the NIT, produced their first 20-win campaign since 2016.

