Georgia Bulldogs freshman WR arrested for reckless driving

Georgia Bulldogs freshman wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested early on Saturday morning. White was charged with reckless driving for driving down the wrong way on a one-way street.

Athens-Clarke County Police booked White into Clarke County Jail at 3:04 a.m. on Saturday. White was released about an hour later on bonds totaling $26.

White is not the only Georgia player arrested this offseason. Florida transfer running back Trevor Etienne was charged with a DUI in March. Etienne could be suspended for Georgia’s season opener against Clemson.

Sacovie White played high school football for Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia. White enrolled early for Georgia and scored a 26-yard touchdown in Georgia’s spring game.

Cass football coach Steve Gates offered his thoughts on White’s traffic incident.

“It was a big weekend in Athens, a lot going on all over campus. He made a mistake by turning down a one-way road,” said Gates. “What I’m proud of is that there was no drinking or speeding involved that I would have been disappointed in obviously. But a traffic violation that occurs on the regular, bet he won’t go down that road again.”

Georgia hosted several elite recruits for a scavenger hunt over the weekend. A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution report notes that speed and a passenger hanging out of White’s window were factors in White’s arrest.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire