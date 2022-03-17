Georgia Bulldogs football offers 4-star LB Grayson Howard

Four-star class of 2023 linebacker Grayson Howard has to make a college decision in the coming months. Now, the Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Howard.

Grayson Howard made first-team all-state defense in Florida for his 2021 high school football season. Howard plays high school football for Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker has scholarship offers from numerous schools, including Kentucky, Utah, Missouri and Indiana. Among the schools Howard has visited are Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and Georgia are a little late to offer the class of 2023 linebacker, but the Bulldogs have many great selling points to linebackers. Georgia is losing a lot of talent at linebacker to the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Howard’s Hudl, he finished the 2021 season with 157 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Howard has the speed Georgia is looking for at the linebacker position and is a good student. He does a good job of recognizing plays at the high school level.

The four-star linebacker announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from THE university of GEORGIA 🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/4iEj5Z0ry5 — Grayson “PUP” Howard (@decaphobia) March 9, 2022

Related

Georgia basketball hires Florida's Mike White as head coach

List