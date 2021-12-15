Georgia Bulldogs early signing day tracker
As of 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, the Georgia Bulldogs have the nation’s top ranked class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Georgia has signed 21 players so far on the first day of the early signing period and has five commitments who have not yet sent in their national letter of intent. Not to mention the handful of players who remain uncommitted that Georgia is targeting.
Here’s a tracker of every player Georgia has signed in its 2022 class, the players who are committed but not yet signed and the uncommitted targets remaining.
TOP REMAINING TARGETS
5-star DB Kamari Wilson (No. 28 overall player) will announce at 4 p.m. ET. It’s between Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M and Florida
5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. (No. 22 overall player) will announce at 4:40 p.m. ET. It’s between Georgia, Alabama, USC and Florida State.
4-star LB Shemar James (No. 64 overall player) will announce at 6 p.m. ET. It’s between Georgia and Alabama.
WHO GEORGIA'S MISSED OUT ON:
4-star LB Demario Tolan signed with LSU
5-star CB Travis Hunter, the nation’s top recruit, flipped his commitment from FSU to Jackson State.
4-star DL Tyre West flipped his commitment from Georgia to Tennessee
SIGNED: 5-star ATH Malaki Starks
247Sports ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 1 ATH
High school: Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia
SIGNED: 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary
𝕾𝖑𝖎𝖒 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗 heading to the G.
247Sports ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 5 ATH
High school: Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida
SIGNED: 5-star DL Mykel Williams
Home state Dawg!
247Sports ranking: No. 26 overall, No. 5 DL
High school: Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia
SIGNED: 5-star CB Daylen Everette
247Sports ranking: No. 29 overall, No. 6 CB
High school: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
SIGNED: 4-star LB Jalon Waker
The newest member of 𝐋𝐁𝐔!
247Sports ranking: No. 41 overall, No. 4 LB
High school: Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina
SIGNED: 4-star DL Bear Alexander
ʙɪɢ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʀᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴏʙ
247Sports ranking: No. 42 overall, No. 6 DT
High school: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
SIGNED: 4-star RB Branson Robinson
Straight out the 𝑺𝑰𝑷.
247Sports ranking: No. 48 overall, No. 3 RB
High school: Germantown High School in Madison, Mississippi
SIGNED: 4-star QB Gunner Stockton
The man with the most career TDs in Georgia HS history is heading to Athens.
247Sports ranking: No. 67 overall, No. 7 QB
High school: Rabun County in Tiger, Georgia
SIGNED: 4-star TE Oscar Delp
247Sports ranking: No. 89 overall, No. 2 TE
High school: West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia
SIGNED: 4-star CB Julian Humphrey
H-Town ⏩ The Classic City
247Sports ranking: No. 90 overall, No. 11 CB
High school: Clear Lake High School in Houston, Texas
SIGNED: 4-star LB CJ Washington
Been a long time coming…✒️
247Sports ranking: No. 129 overall, No. 10 LB
High school: Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia
SIGNED: 4-star WR CJ Smith
Sprinting to the Peach State ⚡️
247Sports ranking: No. 225 overall, No. 34 WR
High school: Mt. Dora High School in Mount Dora, Florida
SIGNED: 4-star WR De'Nylon Morrissette
247Sports ranking: No. 233 overall, No. 38 WR
High school: North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia
SIGNED: 4-star S JaCorey Thomas
Sunshine State ⏩ Peach State
247Sports ranking: No. 325 overall, No. 28 S
High school: Boone High School in Orlando, Florida
SIGNED: 4-star EDGE Carlton Madden
Staying home 🏟️
247Sports ranking: No. 340 overall, No. 24 EDGE
High school: Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia
SIGNED: 4-star OT Aliou Bah
It all starts in the 𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖘.
247Sports ranking: No. 345 overall, No. 28 OT
High school: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
SIGNED: 3-star OT Jacob Hood
Massive addition to the Dawg Family ⛰️
247Sports ranking: No. 411 overall, No. 33 OT
High school: Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee
SIGNED: 3-star OT Drew Bobo
Auburn ⏩ Athens
247Sports ranking: No. 652 overall, No. 55 OT
High school: Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama
SIGNED: 3-star WR Cole Speer
Georgia boy through and through.
247Sports ranking: No. 709 overall, No. 98 WR
High school: Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Georgia
SIGNED: 3-star IOL Griffin Scroggs
247Sports ranking: No. 913 overall, No. 48 IOL
High school: Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia
SIGNED: P Brett Thorson
We’re starting things off early from Australia 🇦🇺
247Sports ranking: No. 1 punter
High school: ProKick Australia in Australia
COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 4-STAR CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
247Sports ranking: No. 102 overall, No. 13 CB
High school: North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia
COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 4-star RB Jordan James
247Sports ranking: No. 188 overall, No. 16 RB
High school: Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 4-star EDGE Darris Smith
247Sports ranking: No. 192 overall, No. 13 EDGE
High school: Appling County High School in Baxley, Georgia
COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 3-star DL Shone Washington
247Sports ranking: No. 477 overall, No. 64 DL
High school: Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Louisiana
COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 3-star WR Dillon Bell
247Sports ranking: No. 497 overall, No. 67 WR
High school: The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas
