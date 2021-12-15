Georgia Bulldogs early signing day tracker

As of 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, the Georgia Bulldogs have the nation’s top ranked class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Georgia has signed 21 players so far on the first day of the early signing period and has five commitments who have not yet sent in their national letter of intent. Not to mention the handful of players who remain uncommitted that Georgia is targeting.

Here’s a tracker of every player Georgia has signed in its 2022 class, the players who are committed but not yet signed and the uncommitted targets remaining.

TOP REMAINING TARGETS

IMG Academy’s Kamari Wilson (24) celebrates his interception against Ravenwood with IMG Academy’s Oj Burroughs (3) tduring the second half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Syndication: The Tennessean

5-star DB Kamari Wilson (No. 28 overall player) will announce at 4 p.m. ET. It’s between Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M and Florida

5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. (No. 22 overall player) will announce at 4:40 p.m. ET. It’s between Georgia, Alabama, USC and Florida State.

4-star LB Shemar James (No. 64 overall player) will announce at 6 p.m. ET. It’s between Georgia and Alabama.

WHO GEORGIA'S MISSED OUT ON:

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment to Tennessee after being committed to Georgia football for over a year https://t.co/xfhG8ePMm2 — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 15, 2021

4-star LB Demario Tolan signed with LSU

5-star CB Travis Hunter, the nation’s top recruit, flipped his commitment from FSU to Jackson State.

4-star DL Tyre West flipped his commitment from Georgia to Tennessee

SIGNED: 5-star ATH Malaki Starks

247Sports ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 1 ATH

High school: Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia

SIGNED: 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary

247Sports ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 5 ATH

High school: Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida

SIGNED: 5-star DL Mykel Williams

247Sports ranking: No. 26 overall, No. 5 DL

High school: Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia

SIGNED: 5-star CB Daylen Everette

247Sports ranking: No. 29 overall, No. 6 CB

High school: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

SIGNED: 4-star LB Jalon Waker

247Sports ranking: No. 41 overall, No. 4 LB

High school: Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina

SIGNED: 4-star DL Bear Alexander

247Sports ranking: No. 42 overall, No. 6 DT

High school: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

SIGNED: 4-star RB Branson Robinson

247Sports ranking: No. 48 overall, No. 3 RB

High school: Germantown High School in Madison, Mississippi

SIGNED: 4-star QB Gunner Stockton

The man with the most career TDs in Georgia HS history is heading to Athens. Welcome to UGA @GunnerStockton‼️#GoDawgs | #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/cvzfkUNTOd — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 15, 2021

247Sports ranking: No. 67 overall, No. 7 QB

High school: Rabun County in Tiger, Georgia

SIGNED: 4-star TE Oscar Delp

247Sports ranking: No. 89 overall, No. 2 TE

High school: West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia

SIGNED: 4-star CB Julian Humphrey

247Sports ranking: No. 90 overall, No. 11 CB

High school: Clear Lake High School in Houston, Texas

SIGNED: 4-star LB CJ Washington

247Sports ranking: No. 129 overall, No. 10 LB

High school: Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia

SIGNED: 4-star WR CJ Smith

247Sports ranking: No. 225 overall, No. 34 WR

High school: Mt. Dora High School in Mount Dora, Florida

SIGNED: 4-star WR De'Nylon Morrissette

247Sports ranking: No. 233 overall, No. 38 WR

High school: North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia

SIGNED: 4-star S JaCorey Thomas

247Sports ranking: No. 325 overall, No. 28 S

High school: Boone High School in Orlando, Florida

SIGNED: 4-star EDGE Carlton Madden

247Sports ranking: No. 340 overall, No. 24 EDGE

High school: Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia

SIGNED: 4-star OT Aliou Bah

247Sports ranking: No. 345 overall, No. 28 OT

High school: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

SIGNED: 3-star OT Jacob Hood

247Sports ranking: No. 411 overall, No. 33 OT

High school: Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee

SIGNED: 3-star OT Drew Bobo

247Sports ranking: No. 652 overall, No. 55 OT

High school: Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama

SIGNED: 3-star WR Cole Speer

247Sports ranking: No. 709 overall, No. 98 WR

High school: Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Georgia

SIGNED: 3-star IOL Griffin Scroggs

247Sports ranking: No. 913 overall, No. 48 IOL

High school: Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia

SIGNED: P Brett Thorson

247Sports ranking: No. 1 punter

High school: ProKick Australia in Australia

COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 4-STAR CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

247Sports ranking: No. 102 overall, No. 13 CB

High school: North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia

COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 4-star RB Jordan James

247Sports ranking: No. 188 overall, No. 16 RB

High school: Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 4-star EDGE Darris Smith

The Georgia Bulldogs have already secured a commitment from four-star recruit Darris Smith, who plans to sign in Feb. https://t.co/xjSma2eVND — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 15, 2021

247Sports ranking: No. 192 overall, No. 13 EDGE

High school: Appling County High School in Baxley, Georgia

COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 3-star DL Shone Washington

I will be signing tomorrow @3pm central time! 🐶x🐊 — Shone “RILLA” Washington (@Nolasilverback) December 14, 2021

247Sports ranking: No. 477 overall, No. 64 DL

High school: Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Louisiana

COMMITTED BUT NOT YET SIGNED: 3-star WR Dillon Bell

Georgia WR commit Dillon Bell records 3 TDs in season-opener https://t.co/Lj7E13Rbht — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) August 30, 2021

247Sports ranking: No. 497 overall, No. 67 WR

High school: The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas

