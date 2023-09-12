Georgia Bulldogs dominate in NFL Week 1 action

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL got off to an excellent start to the 2023 season.

Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter had a massive debut for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the most former Bulldogs of any NFL team. Linebacker Quay Walker returned an interception for a touchdown to start out his second career NFL season.

Overall, there are almost too many former Georgia football starts to keep track of. Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered!

Let’s take a look at 10 former Georgia Bulldogs who got off to a strong start to the year and one Georgia Bulldog who suffered an unfortunate injury.

Jaguars DB Tyson Campbell intercepts former Florida QB Anthony Richardson

https://x.com/Jaguars/status/1700962035335376998?s=20

Campbell and the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Campbell finished with six tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Eagles DT Jordan Davis forces fumble

https://x.com/NFL/status/1700975007193841891?s=20

Jordan Davis finished with six tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in Philadelphia’s win at New England.

LB Quay Walker returns interception for TD

https://x.com/NFL/status/1701006680287584453?s=20

Former Georgia Bulldog Quay Walker and the Green Bay Packers got off to an excellent start to the 2023 NFL season. The Packers won on the road 38-20 against the Chicago Bears.

Quay Walker finished the game with four tackles and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Walker intercepted his former Georgia teammate Justin Fields.

RB Nick Chubb honors Jim Brown in win

https://x.com/Browns/status/1700922690998038667?s=20

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took 18 carries for 106 yards in Cleveland’s dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles DL Jalen Carter has monster debut

https://x.com/PFF/status/1701263978691780737?s=20

Carter put up huge numbers in his NFL debut against the New England Patriots.

Ravens LB Roquan Smith dominates as usual

https://x.com/NFL/status/1700954699778932877?s=20

Roquan Smith and the Baltimore Ravens won at home against the Houston Texans. Smith recorded 16 tackles and a sack in the Ravens’ win.

Bad news: Nakobe Dean suffered foot injury

https://x.com/RapSheet/status/1701261401069670409?s=20

Travon Walker off to hot start in second season

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Travon Walker recorded six tackles and a sack as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Walker was the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

George Picken's near-catch was spectacular

https://x.com/NFL/status/1700954229169701139?s=20

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens had five catches for 36 yards against an elite San Francisco 49ers defense.

Devonte Wyatt has career day against Chicago Bears

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Devonte Wyatt had a career day in the Green Bay Packers’ 38-20 win against the Chicago Bears. Wyatt recorded a career-high 1.5 sacks and also added three tackles.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

https://x.com/minakimes/status/1701292233524433157?s=20

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford helped the Rams start out the season 1-0 with a road win at Seattle.

Stafford passed for 334 yards in the win.

