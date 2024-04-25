Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman enters transfer portal

We are just over midway through the spring transfer portal window and the Georgia Bulldogs have now seen a fifth player enter the transfer portal. Christen Miller, who was anticipated to be a key defensive contributor, is a former four-star recruit. Miller plays defensive tackle and played a rotational role a year ago for the Bulldogs. Miller announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal with an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Miller is originally from Ellenwood, Georgia, and was a top 100 recruit in the class of 2022. He originally chose the Dawgs over Ohio State, Miami, and Oregon. He recorded 14 tackles and one sack a season ago, and gained a larger role as the season went on, giving strong performances against Georgia Tech and Alabama late in the year.

Thank you UGA For Eavrything ❤️🙏🏿 — Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) April 24, 2024

With Miller’s departure, the Bulldogs have a hole in the defensive line rotation. Younger players like Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett may be relied on to help fill that void, as will offseason addition Xzavier McLeod. The Dawgs could also pursue another lineman in this portal window to try and add depth in response to Miller’s likely departure.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire