Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman earns SEC weekly honors

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt has been named the SEC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance vs Arkansas on Saturday.

Wyatt recorded a team-high six tackles, had 1.5 tackles for a loss and forced a fumble as Georgia beat Arkansas 37-0.

Wyatt has been a centerpiece for the Dawgs defense that ranks No. 1 in the nation and is surrendering just 3.2 points per game this season.